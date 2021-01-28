Menu
Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel

by Kirstin Payne
28th Jan 2021 12:13 PM
HEALTH officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 quarantine breach at a Gold Coast hotel in which a person allegedly left confinement to visit a convenience store.

According to an email sent to local health workers, a man under lockdown at the Voco Hotel in Surfers Paradise this month left his taxi to visit a 7-11 while still in the two-week quarantine period.

The Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams
The email sent to staff said police were investigating. When asked for comment, police referred the Bulletin back to Queensland Health.

More to come.

 

 

Originally published as Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel

