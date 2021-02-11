Probation, no conviction for teen busted for third time in stolen car

A Logan teenager busted for a third time driving a stolen car has been placed on probation and escaped the recording of a conviction.

Slacks Creek woman Justice Ivy Uppritchard, 19, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday to seven offences committed between December 13, 2020 and February 9, 2021.

Most seriously, they included two instances of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one of which resulted in the vehicle being crashed and the driver fleeing the scene.

There is no allegation Uppritchard was the thief on either occasion, merely that she had driven in a stolen car.

In addition to these two charges, Uppritchard also pleaded guilty to stealing registration plates, a fuel drive-off, receiving tainted property, a packet of hair-ties which were found down the front of her pants when she was arrested on Tuesday, and three counts of breaching bail.

The court heard the current offences breached a good-behaviour order imposed in September last year for offences which included yet another unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Both vehicles subject to the current charges were discovered abandoned at Browns Plains and Kingston respectively.

The Browns Plains car was abandoned when police were called to the scene with reports a vehicle was casing properties, while the Kingston car was abandoned after a traffic incident.

Uppritchard's fingerprints were discovered in both vehicles.

She was arrested on Tuesday at Logan Central Plaza, where the hair-ties were discovered down her pants.

Defence lawyer Penny Hallam told the court her client was receiving Centrelink payments and had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, although she had limited criminal history.

Uppritchard, who appeared to be falling asleep in the glass dock for most of the sentence, was handed a 12-month probation order and spared convictions.

Her $450 recognisance for the previous bond was forfeited.

She was also ordered to pay restitution for the fuel drive-off.

Originally published as Probation, no conviction for teen busted for third time in stolen car