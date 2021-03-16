Pro wrestling show in Mackay for first time in 50 years

Queensland Wrestling Alliance is bringing its supershow to Mackay.

Get ready to rumble, Mackay.

Professional wrestling is back in the region with the Queensland Wrestling Alliance bringing its supershow to Mackay PCYC next weekend.

The event is billed as a not-to-miss spectacle and the first professional wrestling show of its kind held in Mackay for almost 50 years.

Some of the country's best in the field will be in town to put on a fun night of entertainment for all ages.

The supershow will feature Mackay's own Jason Storm and Trent O'Day as well as fan favourites Mad Dog Club, Australian Wolf and Seth Tylors.

Professional wrestler Australian Wolf with a young fan.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $50, with general admission, priority seating and family options available.

QWA's Mackay Supershow will be held at the Mackay PCYC on March 27.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

For more information, visit here.

