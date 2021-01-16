Pro rider sues high-profile motorsport training facility

A professional motorcycle rider is suing a go kart and motorcycle training facility after a horror incident while riding at more than 100km/h.

A professional motorcycle rider, who was seriously injured while practising for a superbike championship, is suing a go kart and motorcycle facility for $1.78 million.

Broc Anthony Pearson was riding his motorcycle on a track at Gold Coast Motor Sport Training Centre in 2017 when his leg allegedly clipped a tyre protruding from the edge of the track.

The Gold Coast rider was on his second lap of the track, doing no more than 100 kilometres per hour, when he was thrown onto one side of his bike and lost control, his claim says.

His 2016 Yamaha YZF R3 motorcycle "careered with speed" across the track and into grass before hitting a solid plastic go kart brake marker, the Supreme Court claim says.

It is alleged a tyre that had been part of a buffer for go-karts travelling close to the edge of the track had been dislodged and was jutting onto the race surface.

Mr Pearson, now 20, suffered fractures to his shoulder, upper arm, thoracic spine and thigh bone, as well as chest and abdominal injuries in the accident on February 14, 2017.

He had been practising for the 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship, which was to be held at Victoria's Phillip Island nine days later.

He had previously used the track on multiple occasions to practice for professional motorcycle racing competitions and was wearing safety gear, his claim says.

Mr Pearson is suing Gold Coast Motor Sport Training Centre and a Lloyd's of London insurance underwriting syndicate for $1,788,454.

Mr Pearson reached fourth place among riders in the Motorsports TV Supersport (600) category of the 2020 Australian Superbike Championship.

His claim says he is racing and working part-time for a family business, but at a reduced, impaired capacity.

The chances of him receiving endorsement, sponsorship and employment as a world-class motorcycle racer become smaller with each year beyond his 2018 rookie year, without a championship win, the claim says.

Mr Pearson was concerned that there was a growing perception that he was an older rider who had been hampered by injury and it would cause employers to "disfavour" him, compared to younger, talented riders.

His claim, including $799,311 for future economic loss, took into account Mr Pearson's loss of opportunity at a crucial time in his career and his expected loss of income over the next three years.

He is claiming $762,155 for past loss of earnings.

The personal injury claim alleges the motor sport training centre failed to move back tyres that were put on the edge of the track for go-karting.

It also allegedly failed to properly inspect the track before allowing Mr Pearson to ride on it or warn him about the tyres and presence of the solid plastic orange brake marker.

The defendants are yet to respond to the claim, filed on December 18.

Originally published as Pro rider sues high-profile motorsport training facility