Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Students from exclusive private schools have been revealed partying in fancy dress and staging singing competitions while not wearing masks.
Students from exclusive private schools have been revealed partying in fancy dress and staging singing competitions while not wearing masks.
Health

Private school students flout mask ban while partying

by Susie O’Brien
6th Aug 2020 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Year 11 and 12 students from two of Victoria's most exclusive private schools have been sharing photos of themselves partying on campus while flouting the state's mask rules.

The students from St Catherine's in Toorak and Geelong Grammar have shared photos of themselves on campus in fancy dress outfits, riding scooters, staging singing competitions and posing for photos without masks on.

 

Most of the students had no masks.
Most of the students had no masks.

 

Many are hugging and posing in tight groups. Some hold leadership positions in the school.

They appear to be celebrating their last day on campus before remote learning resumed this week.

Some have masks around their necks, but most have no masks, in violation of the Department of Health's edict that all children over the age of 12 cover their noses and mouths when they leave the house.

This includes while at school, particularly when social distancing is not possible.

Premier Daniel Andrews said a $200 fine would apply to anyone not wearing masks.

Geelong Grammar has said it is mandatory for all students to wear face masks in all classrooms, indoor common areas and shared spaces.

The school did not respond to a request for comment.

St Catherine's Principal Michelle Carroll said the school "did not have, nor would we support, a 'mask free' event".

READ MORE:

MALE KAREN IN LATEST ANTI-MASK RANT

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHILDCARE PERMIT

 

susie.obrien@news.com.au

@susieob

Originally published as Private school students flout mask ban while partying

coronavirus geelong grammar health masks st catherines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        Premium Content PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, but warns the state is still playing a waiting game...

        No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Premium Content No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        News Qld coronavirus: No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Patient treated for fractured pelvis after crash

        Premium Content Patient treated for fractured pelvis after crash

        News Paramedics treat two people at the scene of second crash in 24 hours

        Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Premium Content Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Community ART EXHIBITION: Laidley man had jobs in restaurants, pubs and car dealerships...