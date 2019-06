IN COURT: A man has appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

IN COURT: A man has appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court. John Weekes

DETECTIVES have charged a man following investigations into the death of a man in custody at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on June 8.

At about 5.30am, a 27-year-old man was found unconscious in his cell.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The man is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court later today.