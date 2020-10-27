Menu
Three men have been charged with rioting at Borallon jail.(AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING
News

Prison trio accused of COVID-19 riot offences

Ross Irby
27th Oct 2020 2:17 PM
THREE prisoners at Borallon have been charged with riot offences allegedly committed at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In separate matters put before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, their cases received a brief mention.

Their cases are being prosecuted by the Crown.

Brandon John Richards, 26, is charged with committing riot or mutiny - unlawfully damage/destroy property at Borallon Correctional Centre on Tuesday June 9.

Dylan David Morris, 25, is charged with riot or mutiny - unlawfully damage/destroy property at Borallon Correctional Centre on June 9; and seriously assaulting a Corrective Services officer.

David Butterworth, 24, is charged with committing riot or mutiny - unlawfully damage/destroy property at Borallon Correctional Centre on Tuesday June 9.

None of the accused appeared in court and no pleas were entered.

Their legal representatives sought for their matters to be adjourned. No bail application was made.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella adjourned all matters to November 25.

