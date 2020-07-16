Print site’s survival boosts spirits of Coast town

Pioneer Coffee Roastery manager Dan Kunde is happy the print site across the road from his Yandina business is staying open. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A decision to keep open a major employer in a small Coast town has buoyed its business community.

News Corp, which owns the Sunshine Coast Daily, has announced it will consolidate its southeast Queensland print operations at Yandina from April next year.

The move follows a review of the company's Yandina and Murarrie printing sites and a consultation period with employees and representatives which ended on Tuesday.

The Yandina site, which opened in 2006, is understood to support more than 100 staff.

Pioneer Coffee Roastery manager Dan Kunde said the decision gave a lot more stability to people in the Yandina area.

He said groups of about 10 workers came from the print site across the road to his shop at least twice a day.

"They are a good customer of ours," Mr Kunde said.

He was confident his business would have survived had the print site been closed, but was grateful that didn't eventuate.

"It is really good for the morale of the town," Mr Kunde said.

"They (workers) don't just buy here.

"We were waiting to see what was going to happen."

Yandina Chamber of Commerce president John O'Leary said while he was mindful of the effect the decision could have on workers at News Corp's Brisbane site, it was fantastic news for Yandina.

"I do know every person who works there adds value to the town," Mr O'Leary said.

"It is certainly a major coup for Yandina to hold it."

He has owned All Coast Tyre Solutions, which is on the same street as the print site, for the past 24 years.

"We do a lot of business with the people who work there.

"We look after the trucks that cart the papers and magazines.

"Personally, on a business side, I am very, very happy with that result."

News Corp executive general manager of production, logistics and property, Marcus Hooke, said the transition to digital-only editions of the company's regional and community news portfolio had created excess printing capacity.

The decision means print operations at Murarrie will be phased out and transitioned to Yandina, which features newer presses with heat-set printing capability.

Yandina will print five dedicated editions of The Courier-Mail for audiences in Central Queensland, Wide Bay, the Sunshine Coast as well as its Queensland country and Brisbane metropolitan editions.

In addition it will publish the Queensland, Coffs Harbour, Grafton and Lismore editions of The Daily Telegraph, as well as The Australian and The Sunday Mail. It will also print independent and commercial contracts.

"I'd like to pay tribute to all the staff at Murarrie and Yandina whose unfailing professionalism and dedication to getting the paper out has never wavered," Mr Hooke said.

"Unfortunately there will be job losses but the vast bulk of our regional and community portfolio is now digital only and we've had to consolidate operations due to the excess production capacity."