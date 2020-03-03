Principal’s dedication to education instilled by upbringing

PRINCIPAL of Mt Whitestone State School, Leticia De Mey, believes, just like every woman, the International Women’s Day celebration wears many different hats.

Women’s Day is about demonstrating to our children what a world without limitations for the future can be like and it’s about choice and living our best life, she said this week.

“It’s about being proud of being a member of a powerful sisterhood who have an unspoken camaraderie in helping each other and recognising all the powerful things woman do every day that blend into everyday routine and go unrecognised,” Ms De Mey said.

“Most of all, it’s about you being proud of the person you are and telling yourself, ‘Yes, it’s tough, but I’ve got this.’

Ms De Mey said Women’s Day was also an opportunity to celebrate achievements.

“As a woman, sometimes you feel guilty about putting yourself or your career first.

“However, this is a time for you to acknowledge that’s it’s OK to do what you want to do and celebrate it.

“It’s about reminding yourself you can have a career and family … it’s achievable.

“It’s about the importance of celebrating woman together on one particular day as most days women’s hard work and dedication to whatever or whoever motivates or needs them is not acknowledged.

“It’s about women joining together and connecting and celebrating these deeds and achievements, however big or small they may be made by woman of all races, religions, ages, cultures and societies.”

Mount Whitestone State School principal Leticia De Mey. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

As a principal and teacher throughout Queensland for more than 20 years, Ms De Mey said she was passionate about education and dedicated to helping “every student” succeed.

“I’m fortunate that I can still say I love my job. I think it’s being able to look at life through the eyes of a child and witnessing them achieve their goals and seeing that smile or hear that giggle when they realise that they have achieved.”

Ms De May met her husband, Nathan, the principal at Ma Ma Creek State School, while working on Thursday Island.

“We moved to the Sunshine Coast for a few years before returning north to Bamaga for the next seven years. Finally, we came closer to home and I have spent the past few years at Ashwell State School and Forest Hill State School before being appointed to Mt Whitestone State School.”

She said Mt Whitestone was an “amazing school” and, having grown up in Gatton, she has “the community spirit built within me”.

“Mt Whitestone has that same spirit and that’s what draws me to the school and community. I’m proud to be a part of it and knowing the community has trust in me to educate their children, just makes me want to do my job even better.

Her positive outlook, she said, was inspired by her mother, Verna Smith, who as a widow raised eight children.

Mount Whitestone State School principal Leticia De Mey with her 11 students. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

“She was thankful for all she had, and even though it was tough emotionally and financially at times, she never gave up.

“Mum taught me to focus on the important things in life so I could be a strong, capable woman who isn’t afraid to chase her dreams, whether it’s career or family.”

Ms De May said she prioritised balance in her life, along with a positive outlook.

“You need to step back and spend a few minutes each day or even each week and acknowledge the important things you do in your life that have an impact on the ones you love most.

“Everything counts from making a lunch box, doing the shopping or going to work to provide for the family.

“Just spend a few seconds telling yourself you’re doing a good job because at times it doesn’t feel like it, but we are.

“Happy Woman’s Day ladies – you all deserve it.”