Principal steps down after 13 years of Faith

AFTER 13 years, Faith Lutheran College Plainland principal Janelle Anderson has bid her final farewell to her school.

Mrs Anderson started at Faith in 2007 and has guided its growth, development and expansion in the intervening years.

"I arrived with about 180 students and we'll go over to about 720 next year," she said.

When she first started, the pool of staff was small, forcing her and everyone else to take on additional duties.

"When there's only 24 staff, even as a principal you still teach, you still organise the timetable, you still organise the teacher replacements, whereas now there's a person who does all of those jobs," she said.

"You have to do everything at the start, because you're so small. Your work just changes nature to go with the size of the school."

The school's ongoing growth was a major contributor to Mrs Anderson's decision to step down as a staff member.

"Things are in a very good place," she said. "The school's at a great position, I think the curriculum's in a good place now as well.

"We're at a point where the new principal, he can come in without having to make huge decisions. He can settle into what the school's like, and put his mark on it."

Mrs Anderson said she didn't have a favourite event or memory, but was proud of the vast variety of enriching opportunities the school had provided for students, through music and sporting events, school camps, and international tours.

"These provide the opportunity for students from this rural environment to experience something that might be a lifetime experience, something they may never get again," she said.

"That global citizenship they talk about can be a reality here in the Lockyer Valley. I know there were students in my years who'd never even gone to the coast."

She said seeing students learn and develop was the part of the job she most cherished.

"The favourite thing is seeing young people achieve success, no matter where they start," she said.

"That's my goal, to see every that every child receives something that's going to help them become the person they need to be. It won't always happen instantly but, we hope, in their adult lives, they find their calling."

Three times in her life, Mrs Anderson has dealt with cancer diagnoses, two of these times of tribulation happening while she was working at Faith.

She said she was impressed with the way the school's diverse community supported her, and others who were struggling.

"I think Faith is very unique in the way people respond to people in different circumstances," she said.

"We're probably the top fundraising school in the state for the past two years for Shave for a Cure, and that's because the students really fully understand how hard that is."

Service has been a key value to Faith throughout the years, and the school's increased emphasis on fundraisers and charity events have offered new insight into the true meaning of this value.

"We used to talk about helping serve as if it was all about money, and I think students are finally starting to realise they can serve in all sorts of ways, to change people's lives," Mrs Anderson said.

"Being in the community, and with the community, those things are just as important as it is just handing over some money."

The theme of service is important to Mrs Anderson as well.

"Being a Christian, and a Lutheran, that's always been a part of my life, to serve others. I'm called to be here," she said. "

"I've never seen Faith as a job, but as a calling."

Though she will be stepping down as a staff member, she doesn't consider it to be retirement.

"I'll still be looking for ways to serve. Whether it's voluntary or paid, my work will still be with the community," she said.

"First I think I'm going to rest for a little while, I've got a few jobs sitting at home that have been untouched for a very, very long time."

She offered her thanks to the staff, students, and supporters for helping her and the school.

"I grew up in the Lockyer Valley, and people here have really supported me, so I'd like to thank the wider community for how Faith has grown, and for all of the support they've given," she said.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child, and I think it takes a community to run a good school."