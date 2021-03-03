Menu
Granville State School principal Leon Alexander McKay appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
News

Principal in court: More alleged 'assault' details emerge

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2021 3:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Mar 2021 4:53 AM
More details have emerged about an incident in which a Maryborough principal is alleged to have assaulted another man.

Leon Alexander McKay, principal of Granville State School, is charged with one count of serious assault of a person over 60 and another count of interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle.

The charges were mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A legal representative for Mr McKay said footage of the alleged incident was yet to be reviewed.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

They allege Mr McKay was passenger in the car and assaulted the driver at the intersection of Walker St and the Bruce Highway.

A spokesman for Education Queensland said the department would not comment for privacy reasons.

However, it is understood Mr McKay has temporarily stood down from his role at the school, while the charges are before the court.

The court heard case conferencing was being carried out in relation to the charges.

The case was adjourned until March 23.

