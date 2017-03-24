30°
Principal continues a rewarding career at OLGC

Tom Threadingham
| 24th Mar 2017 6:21 AM
LEADERS: Jesse Kollegger and Charlotte Barron with their new principal Nathan Haley.
LEADERS: Jesse Kollegger and Charlotte Barron with their new principal Nathan Haley.

HELPING young people achieve to their full potential has always been one of the most rewarding aspects of Nathan Haley's teaching career.

It's something Mr Haley looks to continue as he enters his milestone 25th year in the education sector.

It's a special achievement for Mr Haley, and one he has been enjoying as the new principal at Our Lady of Good Counsel primary school.

Mr Haley joined OLGC after nine years as principal of St Mary's Primary School in Laidley.

The shift was an easy transition for Mr Haley, with both OLGC and St Mary's schools within the one Catholic parish.

"My role is as principal of the school but it's also being as a member of the parish and working with the parish community, and because our parish community is across Gatton and Laidley some of the people in that regard are the same people,” Mr Haley said.

"The biggest thing of coming to a new schooling community is knowing all of the students, and in time all of the parents as well, so that's one of the challenges I'm working towards.”

Mr Haley has taught at a number of schools throughout his career, some with up to 600 students, but being principal within a rural community has been a highlight for him.

"I think the connectedness as a community is a lot stronger in a rural community,” Mr Haley said.

"In rural areas people are passionate about their community and I think you also see that passion in the children as well.”

Mr Haley said he had embraced his new role at OLGC and looked forward to building relationships and helping the students to grow.

"We are here for the children and at the end of the day we want to see them grow and mature as the year goes on and often it can be a hard journey, but when you look back its always a very rewarding journey,” he said.

"I think too that education is a lot about relationships and building that positive relationship with not only children but families.”

It will be a big year for Mr Haley, with OLGC also gearing up to mark its centenary.

"One hundred years is a significant achievement and that's something I'm looking forward to being a part of,” he said.

Topics:  gatton olgc our lady of good counsel school

