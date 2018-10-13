Secret message in Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress

The bride Princess Eugenie of York with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives by car for her Royal wedding. Picture: Getty

The bride Princess Eugenie of York with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives by car for her Royal wedding. Picture: Getty

BARING her shoulders in a heavily sculptured gown with a deep-V backline, Princess Eugenie used her walk down the aisle as a moment to show off her childhood battle with scoliosis and her patronage motto: "it's okay to show your scars".

Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos were asked to craft the bridal gown of couture gown, of silk jacquard, to make a feature of her scoliosis scars, after she was operated on at the age of 12 and now lives with two steel rods supporting her spine.

WRAP: EUGENIE AND JACK'S ROYAL WEDDING UNION

The A-line silhouette was kept simple in the front, but featured modern pleating and a sweeping train, which billowed out behind her as she walked the long aisle of St George's Chapel, inside Windsor Castle.

The bride Princess Eugenie of York arrives by car for her Royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel. Picture: Getty

READ: Crazy moments you missed at Eugenie's royal wedding

Rear view of the dress. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Eugenie hinted she would show off her scars, during an interview with British breakfast TV this week, and also invited guests from the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where she had been operated on.

Princess Eugenie proudly showed her scar during the ceremony. Picture: Getty

Going without a veil, instead the bride's designers wove meaningful motifs into the gown's fabric made in Como, Italy: shamrocks for her mother's family heritage; the York rose and ivy, which grows outside the couple's Kensington Palace cottage.

Princess Eugenie’s surgery scar, she said she didn’t want to cover it up. Picture: Getty

The emotional groom, in traditional mourning suit, sported tortoise-shell glasses before the ceremony, taking them off to wipe away a few tears and during the ceremony.

While he cried and appeared at times to look like he may faint, the beaming bride giggled and flashed the same smile her mother, Sarah wore when she wed Prince Andrew in 1986.

Princess Eugenie of York passes her bouquet to bridesmaid Savannah Phillips. Picture: Getty

Now the Duke of York, the grey-haired father of the bride was under strict orders not to rush his daughter down the aisle; mindful of the sizeable layers of her gown and Eugenie's fear she would trip - as she did, up the stairs to the chapel.

Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Picture: AP

Adding sparkle to the autumn day, the bride's tiara was her 'borrowed' - with the Queen loaning her granddaughter the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara - made up of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side.