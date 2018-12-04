William ‘voiced doubts’ about Meghan

Prince William expressed doubts about how suitable Meghan Markle would be as Harry's bride, it's claimed.

It's understood William voiced his concern to the Queen and his brother ahead of the royal wedding in May, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Claims that William questioned Harry's romantic choice come amid rumours of a tense feud between the two couples.

One of William's friends told the MoS: "The problem is that the Cambridges felt things had moved very quickly between Harry and Meghan.

"Wills particularly was worried and felt close enough to Harry to voice his thoughts."

The two princes were brought especially close by the death of their mother, with William keeping an eye out for his younger brother.

But Harry was reportedly offended by William's comments and stood up for his wife-to-be.

The tension could be traced as far back as last Christmas when a "ghastly row" broke out between the two couples, the report claims.

Are Harry and Meghan on the outer?

It's understood that Kate has attempted to explain the rules of The Firm to Meghan - and that her advice didn't go down well.

Kate is also said to have told friends she was very sad about what was happening and felt that Harry was "changing".

One source told MoS: "Meghan's a strong character and so is Kate, so it doesn't surprise me there have been clashes."

The report also claims Kate, William and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis will be spending Christmas with her family at Bucklebury this year after the alleged row.

While the Sussexes will spend the big day with the Queen at Sandringham, it is claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will instead choose to join the Middletons at their seven-bedroom, Georgian property in the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire instead.

It comes after recent reports that Harry and his pregnant wife are abandoning their central London base at Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Their move, along with reports of a "dictatorial" Harry allegedly taking issue with his brother, courtiers and servants for failing to "roll out the red carpet" for Meghan, is apparently the latest in a string of issues causing the couples to be at loggerheads.

And a furious Duchess of Cambridge recently slapped down Meghan after she spoke rudely to a member of Kate's staff telling her doing so was "unacceptable".

A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace said: "This is not a story we would comment on."

