Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

What happens when Prince Philip dies?
News

Prince Philip moved to another hospital

by Sam Clench
2nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM

Prince Philip has been moved to a different hospital in London, and is expected to stay there until at least the end of this week, according to Buckingham Palace.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition," the palace announced today.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Photographers captured images of the ambulance transporting Prince Philip around 10am this morning, local time, though the Duke himself was shielded by umbrellas as he left via a back exit.

RELATED: Philip calls Charles to his bedside

 

 

He was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital as a "precautionary measure" on February 16, making his time there his longest hospital stay to date.

The 99-year-old Duke will turn 100 on June 10.

His move comes a day after the Queen's former press secretary claimed Prince Charles had been asked to visit his father's bedside to discuss the royal family.

Dickie Arbiter, who served the Queen from 1988 to 2000, said the Duke of Edinburgh would have "requested" his son's presence when Prince Charles visited him the weekend before last.

Mr Arbiter told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat that the father-son visit was likely an emotional one.

"I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited," Mr Arbiter said.

"To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

"But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, 'One day you are going to be the leading man of the family.'"

Prince Charles was seen leaving the hospital last weekend with tears in his eyes after spending around 30 minutes with his father.

Community Newsletter SignUp

RELATED: Edward gives update on Philip's condition

 

Last Tuesday, the palace said Prince Philip was likely to remain in hospital for "several days". That statement also described his condition as "comfortable".

Meanwhile Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest child, told Sky News he had spoken to his father on the phone and the family were "keeping their fingers crossed".

The Earl of Wessex said the 99-year-old was "a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed."

Edward said the family had received "brilliant and lovely messages" and that "we really appreciate that and so does he".

Originally published as Prince Philip moved to another hospital

More Stories

health hospital prince philip queen elizabeth ii royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Car ‘would have slid’ if woman stopped for yellow light

        Premium Content Car ‘would have slid’ if woman stopped for yellow light

        Crime A Gatton woman argued her car would have “swerved” if she had hit the brakes at a...

        TMR, council play hot potato over school zone speed issue

        Premium Content TMR, council play hot potato over school zone speed issue

        News A speed sign in the middle of a new school zone has left Lockyer motorist confused...

        St Mary’s Laidley prep students eager for class photos

        Premium Content St Mary’s Laidley prep students eager for class photos

        Education When I grow up, I want to be ... St Mary’s Primary School Laidley students answer...