Harry shares loving photo of Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet the crowd at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Picture: AAP

AMID the thousands of photos taken of Meghan Markle during the jam-packed 16-day royal tour - there's one that stands out as for a very special reason.

The stunning picture shows the pregnant Duchess of Sussex on her final day in New Zealand, standing in a forest in Rotorua, cradling her baby bump as she smiles back at the photographer - her husband, Prince Harry.

It was shared on Kensington Palace's official Instagram account, along with a gushing tribute to everyone the royal couple had met during their tour.

"Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference."

The caption also included a quote by one of the most famous figures of women's suffrage movement in New Zealand, whom Meghan also referenced during a speech earlier this week.

"The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops - Kate Sheppard," it read.

The Duchess of Sussex praised New Zealand for granting women the right to vote 125 years during a speech at a function at Government House on Sunday night, and quoted Sheppard, who features on the nation's $10 bank note.

"All that separates, whether of race, class, creed or sex is inhuman and must be overcome," she told the other guests.

Meghan quoted New Zealand’s most famous suffragette earlier this week. Photo: AAP Image/AFP Pool, Marty Melville

The new photo shared by the royals was taken after Harry and Meghan had just completed their walk along a suspension bridge in the forest in the Redwoods Treewalk on Wednesday.

The couple walked through the towering 117-year-old canopy. Photo: David Rowland/Getty Images

The couple flew home to London from Auckland yesterday following their whirlwind tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Earlier in the tour, Meghan shared a snap of her own, taken of Prince Harry rehearsing before the Invictus Games' Closing Ceremony.

Meghan borrowed Harry’s jacket on the last day. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images