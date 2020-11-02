Prince Charles’ secret heartache revealed

As the global pandemic has grounded people around the world, one of the hardest things we've faced is not being able to see loved ones - and the royal family is no exception.

As the UK enters a second national lockdown, according to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles has spoken of his sadness at "not seeing Archie for a year" after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK last November.

An insider told the publication: "The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn't seen him for so long.

"He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA."

Last November, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK for a six-week break in Canada.

Since then, they have returned to Britain twice, but did not bring Archie with them on either occasion.

The insider also claimed that hands-on granddad Prince Charles isn't the only member sad at missing seeing Archie grow up.

They continued: "Everyone really misses Archie - they feel it's particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip.

"Harry always said he looked forward to raising his family with William's - which of course is not now happening."

However, baby Archie reportedly "delighted" Prince Charles when he called him "pa" on a Zoom call in September.

LA-based Meghan and Harry are expected to return to the UK in January, but - to the Queen's reported "disappointment" - will probably skip Christmas at Sandringham again.

The couple last visited Britain before coronavirus restrictions hit in March for their final royal engagements, but Archie did not join them on the trip.

