Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
News

Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

by Shiloh Payne
8th Apr 2020 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCE Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Cairns hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of herself in hospital on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying she was "so scared."

Giuffre said she was suffering from the three main symptoms, having trouble breathing, a cough and a fever.

 

 

"Getting tested for COVID-19 praying it's not positive," she wrote.

Messages of strength and well wishes poured on to the post showing support for the Cairns local, who responded to comments with thanks.

"I just hate hospitals, have had quite a few bad experiences in my time."

Giuffre has spoken openly about claims that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew from the age of 17 in 2001 and three times in total.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied her claims, his response to the allegations and his ties to Epstein resulted in him being relieved from his royal duties.

 

 

 

Originally published as Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health prince andrew virginia roberts giuffre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lack of underground water could create local hay shortage

        premium_icon Lack of underground water could create local hay shortage

        News Rain earlier this year is already a forgotten memory for some hay growers, with lucerne being left to die without water

        Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        premium_icon Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        News Police are hunting for the man who car jacked a mum’s car with a three-year-old...

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Health National death toll hits 45 as cruise ships ordered off QLD coast

        West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        premium_icon West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        News It has been five days since the region has diagnosed a coronavirus patient.