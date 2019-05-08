Menu
The trailer fire burning at Coomandook. Picture Patrick Clark
Man saves truck from unholy fireball

by Ben Harvy
8th May 2019 1:49 PM

A truck driver has had a lucky escape from a ferocious fireball near Tailem Bend - quickly detaching his prime mover from a trailer that suddenly went up in flames.

The incident occurred at Coomandook on the Dukes Highway, about 45km southeast of Tailem Bend, just after 7.40am on Wednesday.

Patrick Clark was driving to Melbourne with his sister, Mary McMahon, when they came across burning trailer.

Mr Clark said the flames were so intense he could feel the heat on his face as they drove past.

"(The driver) was lucky enough to detach the prime mover from the trailer to put that in a safe area as it continued to burn," Mr Clark told The Advertiser.

"You could see there was tires that caught alight. It was really burning. It was hot when we took the shot of the flames."

The Advertiser understands the blaze ignited after a mechanical fault. No one was injured.

 

Smoke billows as tyres and the trailer burns. Picture: Patrick Clark
