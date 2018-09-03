Primary schoolers learn the importance of supporting farmers

Students, teachers and the P&C of Lower Tenthill State School celebrated the end of Book Week with games and dress ups.

A STRONG message has been taught to some of Australia's youngest - "without farmers we don't eat".

Tenthill Lower State School students spent the past week reading about drought, farmers and rain.

The message was taught to the next generation of farmers throughout Book Week before celebrating the end of the read-a-thon with a drought appeal fundraiser.

Teachers and children dressed in plaid, denim and straw hats, with each costume generating a gold coin donation.

School principal Janelle Kowitz said the involvement of families was outstanding, with most donating more than expected.

HELP OUT: Students Deagan Smith and Declan Fowler dress up as farmers and donate to a drought appeal. Meg Bolton

"You can just see by the high participation rate, we've got about 99 per cent of our kids dressed up," Mrs Kowitz said.

As a farmer who once received support for her farm out west, the cause is close to Mrs Kowitz' heart.

"We want the kids to value our farmers, have empathy for what's happening on the land at the moment and we are particularly focused on Queensland," she said.

"I think it's important for everyone to understand it's not easy for our farmers and to value them."

The morning was filled with different takes on old fashioned fun such as the spud and spoon race and chook chook fox. Meg Bolton

Every dollar raised was matched by the school's Parents and Citizens Committee and will be donated to the Queensland Drought Appeal.

P&C president Melissa Graffunder said fundraising for the farmers was an important way to let the children help.

You can donate to the Queensland Drought Appeal at https://www.qld droughtappeal.com.au/.