Price per kilo record broken at CQLX

BRANGUS weaners packed a punch at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where fierce restocking demand pushed the price to 572c/kg.

The sale broke CQLX's price per kilo record, which had only just been set last week during the auction of Droughtmaster steers that peaked at 556.2c/kg.

Wednesday's sale-topping No 0 pen was drawn from Thirsty Creek, Gogango, and had an average weight of 202kg to give vendor GJ and LG Eiser a return of $1155 a head.

The Brangus steers' sisters weighed 196kg and were snapped up for 456.2c a kg to average $89 a head.

Ray White Rural Gracemere's Gary Wendt described the whole sale as a highlight.

"It was strong right the way through," he said.

"We are noticing bigger top-quality runs of cattle come through from the local area."

Ray White Rural Gracemere's Trevor Humble and Col Goodwin with GJ and LG Eiser's line of Brangus steers.

More than 2688 head were yarded, with the bulk being made up by 1571 steers.

Most cattle were drawn from the local CQLX catchment region, with some coming from further north in Mackay, Clermont and Bloomsbury.

Highlights included P and L Brady, Mt Larcom, reaching 396c a kg for their Brahman steer pen that weighed 435kg to return $1727 a head.

Greenlakes Station sold a run of 162kg Brahman cross weaners that fetched 534c a kg to average $864 a head.

K Modrzynski, Canoona, peaked at 530c a kg for their offering of 144kg brahman cross cattle that returned $763 a head.

The cow price was solid and Corones Family Trust had a good result for its 544kg Droughtmaster offering, reaching 303c a kg to make $1651 a head.

With only four more Prime and Store Sales left to go at CQLX in 2020, Mr Wendt predicted the selling season would finish on a good note.

"I think in these next few sales we could see more producers making the most of this good money before Christmas," he said.

"Rain permitting, I believe the market will stay strong."