Previous flood experiences are called upon

A TASK force of eight Lockyer Valley SES volunteers touched down in Townsville today to assist with flooding clean up.

Lockyer Valley SES local controller Ryan Beaumont said the volunteers were the idea people to lend a hand Having gone through and assisted in local flood disasters

"Our members know best what the (Townsville) community is going through and how to help them persevere," Mr Beaumont said.

The monsoonal downpour has left almost 1000 homes severely damaged, if not uninhabitable.

Mr Beaumont said given the Lockyer Valley SES teams previous flood experience, the volunteers were highly called upon by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

"They know the Lockyer Valley has had the hard task of similar circumstances before, so they requested our help more so because of our experience," he said.

The volunteers will assist volunteers from across Queensland and interstate in cleaning up homes and businesses in the region.

They are expected to be deployed for a week.