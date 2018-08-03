Menu
Login
WINNERS:Paul Henricks with Winners Michael Sorrensen & Allan Newman & Coolum President Keith Wilson.
WINNERS:Paul Henricks with Winners Michael Sorrensen & Allan Newman & Coolum President Keith Wilson. Tim Phillips
Community

Prestige pair wins five comp games

3rd Aug 2018 10:03 AM

BOWLS: A full field of 40 teams with players from all parts of Australia and New Zealand competed for $5000 in prizemoney at the Annual Bowlers Paradise Prestige Pairs at Coolum Beach Bowls Club.

Fantastic greens, great sportsmanship and brilliant winter sunshine provided the backdrop for a sensational weekend of bowls.

The event was won by Club Maroochy players Michael Sorrensen and Allan Newman, who won all five games. The runners-up prize went to Peter Worth and Paul Henricks, who also won all 5 games.

coolum beach bowls club lawn bowls prestige pairs 2018
Coolum & North Shore News

Top Stories

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    News Non-perishable items can be donated to the homeless support group who will set up stall outside the Plainland Plaza Shopping Centre this Saturday.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 10:45 AM
    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    News Get to know Gatton Show's new Rural Ambassador.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 10:00 AM
    Steinhardt plans to keep the champion title

    Steinhardt plans to keep the champion title

    News The under-18 Queensland women's team are the defending champions.

    School's uplifting film a fresh focus on disability

    School's uplifting film a fresh focus on disability

    News The film showcased an important message

    Local Partners