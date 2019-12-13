Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Politics

Press freedom report delayed again

by Finbar O'Mallon
13th Dec 2019 7:30 PM

A parliamentary report on press freedom has been delayed until next year having been previously marked for release by December.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chair and Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has blamed a late submission from media stakeholders for the hold-up.

"The committee has been working to thoroughly consider the issues presented to it since July," Mr Hastie said on Friday.

"The committee will consider this new evidence and expects to report early in the new year."

The inquiry is reviewing how police powers and national security laws are hampering press freedom in Australia.

The committee is also expecting more submissions from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police.

AAustralia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.

The 63 page submission has proposed detailed amendments to Australian laws which would exempt journalists reporting under national security laws, as well as the right to contest search warrants so as to protect sources.

Findings were expected to be delivered next week after the committee was granted a fortnight's extension at the end of November.

national security politics press freedom seniors-news your right to know

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        premium_icon Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        News Water is reportedly leaking through the roof following a freak storm.

        The charity drive supporting Lockyer school kids in need

        The charity drive supporting Lockyer school kids in need

        News Play your part in supporting families in need by contributing to the Lockyer Back...

        Abattoir expansion approved, but won’t increase production

        premium_icon Abattoir expansion approved, but won’t increase production

        News A major facility extension will soon be under way at an abattoir in the Somerset...

        Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

        Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

        News Two fires have started minutes after thunder and lightning began in Gatton