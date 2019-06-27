President's dying wish is for his club not to fold

LAST WISH: Kevin Balke has been president of the LVFRA since he attended his first meeting.

LAST WISH: Kevin Balke has been president of the LVFRA since he attended his first meeting. Ebony Graveur

SEVEN years ago, when he attended a club meeting for the first time, Kevin Balke could not have known how important the Lockyer Valley Fish Restocking Association would become to his world.

The club's premise is to keep Lake Dyer populated with Australian types of fish.

Mr Balke's daughter and fellow club member, Kylie Kajewski said few people realised how vital fish were to the lake's ecosystem.

She said most breeds did not breed naturally in the lake's water.

While Mr Balke remembers "about 50” other members turned up to the meeting, there was little order to it and few attendees were willing to take on the responsibility that comes with a title.

At that very first meeting, he was elected president.

He has remained president since and, with months to live, he fears for the future of the group.

"I've got a terminal illness so we will need a new president,” Mr Balke said.

"I'm going to keep going while I can but we'll need a lot more people to join up so we can keep this club going.”

The club keeps Lake Dyer alive with bass, yellowbelly, Mary River cod and silver perch but Mr Balke said he taught children how to fish.

"We used to but the water's so low we can't do it any more,” he said.

"But when the water rises again, I want to make sure people will still teach children how to fish.”

While encouraging fishing may seem to go against the premise of populating the water in the first place, it's all part of the plan.

"We put the fish in there so people can fish,” Mr Blake said.

Kylie said her father had worked really hard to keep the club going and had raised "upwards of $50,000” for the group.

"Dad would love to train a new president,” Kylie said.

"His final wish is for the club not to fold.”

Contact the club via its Facebook page.