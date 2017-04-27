24°
President loves putting on show

27th Apr 2017 7:38 PM
THE KRAUSES: Janet and Rob look forward to celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary this year.
Occupation: Retired dairy farmer

Age: 81

Marital Status: I have been married to Janet for almost 45 years.

What have you enjoyed most about your time as president of the Marburg Show Society?

The best thing has been associating with like-minded people who want to contribute to the community through show society activities. These include preparing for and running a show, maintaining a community hall and grounds, and running a weekly dance.

Why did you decide to get involved with the organisation?

Because my father was involved, I began helping in show activities at an early age. My formal membership at the show began in 1964. I have served as president, vice president, trustee, minute secretary, committee member and steward for various sections.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

In my younger days, as a state youth representative, I attended a garden party for Princess Alexandra, the Queen's cousin. For about 50 years I have been a friend of Warren Truss, former Deputy Prime Minister and acting PM on occasions.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Marrying Janet and raising our four sons, educating them through to tertiary studies and assisting them in establishing careers and businesses.

What's the best advice you've ever received? "Persevere, persevere and persevere” my father said.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

If people of the world would take to heart the following - "Do unto others as you would have them do to you” and "Love your neighbour as you love yourself”, then the world would be a better place.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation?

I enjoy photography.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

At primary school, all the boys played cricket at lunchtime.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

My favourite local spot is along Two Tree Hill Rd heading towards the old Tallegalla School. This scenery is fabulous when it's green and not too bad either when it's dry. I've seen lots of beautiful places in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Europe, Canada & Scandanavia and this area compares very favourably with anything there.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I'd be generous to my favourite charities.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Captain Cook and Christian Krause, my great great grandfather, Christian Krause.

Gatton Star

Topics:  marburg marburg show marburg show society rob krause

