Preservation works to prevent major CBD road overhaul

A trip down memory lane of Railway Street, the main street of Gatton, from 2011. Photo Clive Lowe / Gatton Star

Construction is underway to improve the main street in Gatton, with delays expected until April 14.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s upcoming roadworks project in Gatton is focused on the future of the region’s CBD, the council has said.

Four consecutive nights of road works on Railway Street between Crescent and North Streets will renew the road surface with as little impact to the community as possible.

The preservation works will require a full road closure, including parking and footpaths, from the North Street roundabout to the Crescent Street roundabout.

Lockyer Valley Portfolio Councillor for Infrastructure, Cr Janice Holstein said the works would be completed between 6pm and 6am, daily.

“The current road surface on Railway Street Gatton has become oxidised and weather permitting, Council will begin a full width asphalt overlay from next week,” Cr Holstein said.

“If this road is not refurbished prior to more extensive damage occurring, an overlay will no longer be effective, and a full depth reconstruction project will instead be required.”

Council estimates reconstruction projects are up to five times more expensive on average and would lead to the CBD being closed for several weeks.

“The impact this would have on both our local community and the affected businesses would be immeasurable, and we are not willing to risk this level of disruption to our community,” Cr Holstein said.

The road works will require footpath closures within the work zone due to hot splash hazards and Council has worked with impacted businesses to arrange alternative access for their patrons.

All parked vehicles will need to be removed from the works area before 6pm each night.

“Council staff have been consulting with local businesses to advise them of the proposed works, mitigate risks and ensure their businesses can still be accessed during this period,” Cr Holstein said.

While adjoining roads will remain open in both directions, temporary U-turn facilities and signage will be provided so traffic can exit away from the works zone.

“This arrangement won’t be practical for any large vehicles, especially semi-trailers,” Cr Holstein said.

“Traffic Control will be in place at each end of the works to manage vehicles and pedestrians, and large vehicles will be detoured away from the affected parts of the CBD.”

Works will be conducted Sunday, April 11, to Wednesday, April 14, 6pm to 6am. Weather permitting, the upgrades are expected to take four days.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents for the patience during the construction period.

For further information contact Council’s Contact Centre on 1300 005 872 or visit Council’s website, www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au.