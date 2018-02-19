Menu
Preparing to help Somerset's most vulnerable

SOMERSET Regional Council hosted a Volunteering Queensland workshop on Disaster Preparedness for the aged care sector earlier this month.

The forum, held at Esk, was designed to develop stronger partnerships in Somerset between aged care providers and community-based agencies that either manage facilities or support vulnerable older people in their own homes.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the forum was well attended and informative.

"The forum was all about working together across multiple agencies and levels to ensure that we can provide our residents with the best possible response and support needed during times of disaster,” Cr Lehmann said.

"The forum was filled with open discussions and sharing of information about local disaster arrangements, limitations, learnings from previous disasters and services available to residents.”

Cr Lehmann said he learnt about various services available to residents including a valuable phone service offered by Red Cross.

"Red Cross can provide residents with a daily phone call to check on the wellbeing of residents through a service known as Telecross,” he said.

"This provides peace of mind if you are at risk of an accident or illness that may go unnoticed, such as falling and being unable to call for help. It's a service that could prove invaluable during a disaster.

Cr Lehmann said Council has a full-time disaster management officer who works with various agencies across the region to ensure Somerset and its residents are better prepared should a disaster strike.

Residents can also access a range of helpful information pertaining to disaster preparedness through Council's website at: disaster.somerset.qld.gov.au.

For more information about accessing Telecross as a client, phone Red Cross on 1300 885 698.

Topics:  aged care disaster preparedness somerset regional council workshop

