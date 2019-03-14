Prenzlau Pride rolls back into town for another year

READY TO ROLL: Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann, Prenzlau Fire Brigade's Chris Tobin, Lowood Lions president Tony Sherlock and Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade first officer David Wandel are all busy preparing for the Prenzlau Pride Car and Music show this month.

DOZENS of pride and joys will be on show later this month, as the Prenzlau Pride Car and Music Show rolls back into the Lowood Showgrounds.

Hosted by the Lowood Lions and Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade, the annual car show is celebrating its seventh year, and more than 80 cars will be on display through out the day.

There will also be live music through the day.

The event, held from 9am on Sunday, March 31, will be the second year it has been held at the Lowood Showgrounds, after outgrowing its original home at the Prenzlau school oval.

Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade first officer and organiser Dave Wandel said the move to the showgrounds was positive and showed just how popular the event had become.

"At the school, we could only have a maximum of 80 cars. At the showgrounds we can have whatever turns up,” Mr Wandel said. "The first year we only had about 40 cars - every year it's got bigger and bigger.”

The fire brigade originally began hosting the event in conjunction with the school to provide the local community with an event to call their own.

"There's nothing around the area and we wanted to do something for the community,” he said.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann will be there on the day with his bright red Holden ute, and hoped this year would be even bigger and better.

"We're looking forward to a great, successful year,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Last year the weather messed us up a bit. Hopefully this time we''ll have the weather on our side.”

There'll be plenty on offer for the whole family, with the car show and live music through out the day.

There'll also be plenty of stalls on offer, a jumping castle and face painting.

The Lowood Lions and Prenzlau Rural Frie Brigade will also be showcase their organisations on the day.