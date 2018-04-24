Prenzlau Pride car show rolls into Lowood

Tristram, Harley and Sheilah Page at the Prenzlau Pride Car and Music Show.

FOR the first time in its six year history, the Prenzlau Pride Car and Music Show rolled into Lowood.

More than 85 cars of all shapes and sizes, years and models were on display for the steady crowd of car lovers to peruse.

This year, the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade teamed up with the Lowood Lions Club and proceeds from the day will be split evenly between the two groups in order to fund two crucial causes.

Brigade First Officer David Wandel said the change of venue proved successful.

"It was fantastic,” Mr Wandel said.

"Over the last five years, the event slowly outgrew it original venue at the Prenzlau State School.

"There was much more space and more area for the cars to be displayed.”

He thanked the many sponsors and stall holders who made the day possible.

"The list is too long to mention everyone,” Mr Wandel said.

"It's such a great way to bring communities together and we are already planning next year's show.”

