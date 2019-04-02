Premiership drought broken in finals win

CRICKET: Glenore Grove's top team made history over the weekend, winning its first A grade premiership.

Despite starting slowly, the Roos claimed a victory with a total of 6/163 at their home ground against Forest Hill Cricket Club.

Glenore Grove captain Levi Kugel said the win was special with many former players showing their support from the sidelines.

"Pretty much the whole club was there,” Kugel said.

Due to bad weather on Saturday, the Lockyer Cricket Association final was decided in just one innings.

After losing the toss, Glenore Grove was sent in to bat, and after 20 overs, the home side had been held to 2/15.

But the score was nothing a skilled partnership couldn't fix, with Matthew Muller and Rogan Utz scoring 136 runs between them, putting the Roos on the front foot.

Utz was the best with the bat for Glenore Grove scoring 85 runs.

Muller was the best with the ball taking six wickets for the Roos.

While the young guns fought hard for the Roos, Kugel said working as a team was the driving force behind the win.

"We were working hard for each other,” he said.

"Previous years we have been carried by a couple of players but this year was more evenly spread.

"It was a team effort.”

Forest Hill was unsuccessful in its chase, scoring just 119 runs.

Its best batsman was Shanley Neuendorf, with 33 runs.