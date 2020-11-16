Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Queensland LNP announces refined frontbench
Politics

Premier takes swipe at political enemy

by Shae McDonald
16th Nov 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Annastacia Palaszczuk has thrown down the gauntlet to her opposition colleagues, saying she wouldn't be surprised if the LNP split in the coming years.

The Queensland premier made the inflammatory comments from the seat of Nicklin on Monday, which Labor won for the first time in more than 100 years in the October 31 state election.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Sunshine Coast electorate was once the heartland for The Nationals.

"This is a very strong signal to the LNP that the Liberals are consuming the National Party," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took cabinet to the Sunshine Coast on Monday for its first meeting since the election. Picture: Patrick Woods
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took cabinet to the Sunshine Coast on Monday for its first meeting since the election. Picture: Patrick Woods

The premier questioned what the party stood for now both Katter's Australian Party and Labor had made inroads in its traditional strongholds across the state.

"This is a very interesting story for the LNP and it would not surprise me if over the course of these four years that we saw the Liberal National Party in Queensland split for another time," she said.

"They need to be taking a very close look at what's been happening around the state."

Ms Palaszczuk's predictions came after the sunshine state recorded another day without any new COVID-19 cases, but prepared to slam the door shut on Adelaide because of an outbreak.

Originally published as Premier takes swipe at political enemy

More Stories

editors picks labor lnp politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to nominate a local hero

        Premium Content Last chance to nominate a local hero

        News Today is the final opportunity to nominate a Lockyer local for the 2021 Australia Day Awards. DETAILS HERE:

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions

        FULL LIST: Gatton court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Why country girl takes on principal role at small school

        Premium Content Why country girl takes on principal role at small school

        Education THE new principal, who has a passion for small schools, is aiming to stay as long...