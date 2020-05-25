A family holiday to Magnetic Island could be on the cards if the NQ travel bubble is created.

A family holiday to Magnetic Island could be on the cards if the NQ travel bubble is created.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is looking forward to reviewing a plan to create a travel bubble in North Queensland.

On Saturday, Townsville Enterprise Limited put forward a plan with Cairns, Whitsunday, Mackay and outback regions, to introduce a travel bubble and encourage tourism in the regions.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Figures show the government-enforced COVID-19 domestic travel lockdown is costing the North Queensland economy more than $90 million each week.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

This morning, Ms Palaszczuk said on the face of it, the plan seemed 'feasible'.

"I've asked them to submit a plan to the government, and I'll be able to get them a decision by the end of this month," she said.

The Premier said the government was still reviewing restrictions at the end of every month and she was more than happy to speak to North Queensland tourism operators about the plan.

"I look forward to seeing this plan," she said. "Sensible, measured steps is what we're looking for."

CEO of Townsville Enterprise Patricia O'Callaghan, director of tourism and events, Townsville Enterprise Lisa Woolfe, Managing Director of Adrenalin Snorkel and Dive Paul Crocombe, managing director of FG Hospitality Jamie Fitzpatrick and CEO of The Ville Resort and Casino Michael Jones are calling on the state Government to open North Queensland to boost the tourism economy. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

Originally published as Premier sets date for NQ 'travel bubble' decision