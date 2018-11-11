Strugglers spring huge shocks as Roo hits milestone

ANOTHER big night in the Premier League saw some strugging teams pull off big shocks, as Socceroo Maty Ryan reached a milestone in the competition.

Newcastle flew up the ladder to 14th after a second consecutive victory - 2-1 over Bournemouth care of a Saloman Rondon double. While Cardiff City stunned Brighton on Ryan's 50th Premier League outing.

Aaron Mooy's Huddersfield snared a point against West Ham, Leicester drew with Burnley while Southampton and Watford played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Spurs beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to round out the action.

HERE'S A FULL WRAP OF THE OVERNIGHT ACTION...

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 SPURS

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth had an uncomfortable English Premier League debut last weekend.

His second game in England's top flight went a whole lot better. The 20-year-old Argentine center back scored a second-half goal to earn Spurs a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace that moved them level on points with second-place Chelsea and Liverpool in the standings.

A week ago, Foyth made his first appearance in the Premier League and gave away two penalties in Tottenham's 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Signed from Estudiantes in the 2017 offseason, Foyth is getting a run in the first team only because of an injury crisis that has robbed Tottenham this season of nine of its 12 players who featured in the World Cup in Russia.

NEWCASTLE 2-1 BOURNEMOUTH

Salomon Rondon scored two first-half goals to lead Newcastle over Bournemouth 2-1 and out of the English Premier League's bottom three on Saturday.

It was a second straight victory for Newcastle, which was winless in its opening 10 games of the season.

They were the first league goals of the season for Rondon, who joined on loan from relegated West Bromwich Albion in the offseason.

DeAndre Yedlin exchanged passes with Mohamed Diame down the right before the right back sent in a low cross for Rondon to score at the second attempt, putting Newcastle 1-0 ahead after seven minutes.

Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Newcastle extended its lead five minutes before the break when Rondon got ahead of Nathan Ake to power a header past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and into the top corner from Kenedy's inviting cross.

There was a lengthy break in play while Bournemouth defender Adam Smith got treatment for a serious-looking knee injury and ended up being taken off the field on a stretcher.

And in first-half stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma headed in a corner from Fraser to reduce the deficit.

Rondon squandered two chances to complete a hat trick in the second half while in-form Callum Wilson headed over from close range for Bournemouth.

CARDIFF 2-1 BRIGHTON

Cardiff climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Sol Bamba's last-gasp goal clinched a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton on Saturday.

Neil Warnock's side marked their manager's 100th game in charge of the Welsh club with only their second league victory this season.

Lewis Dunk put Brighton in front in the sixth minute at the Cardiff City Stadium when headed home from Solly March's free-kick.

But Callum Paterson headed Cardiff's 28th-minute equaliser before the visitors had Dale Stephens sent off for a lunging foul on Greg Cunningham six minutes later.

Cardiff City's Sol Bamba, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Cardiff pressed for a winner which finally arrived when Bamba slotted home in the last minute.

Aron Gunnarsson's throw-in caused chaos in the Brighton penalty area and Bamba's acrobatic volley rattled the post.

Paterson hit the crossbar with his follow-up before Ivory Coast defender Samba slammed home the rebound to seal Cardiff's first win in three games.

HUDDERSFIELD 1-1 WEST HAM

Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson scored a second-half equalizer to rescue a point for West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Anderson grabbed his third goal in two games by smashing home a 74th-minute rebound, after Alex Pritchard's first goal of the season gave Huddersfield a halftime lead.

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy, left, and West Ham United's Declan Rice compete for the ball

Huddersfield played arguably its best half of the season in the first period, twice hitting the goal frame, and will be disappointed not to have clinched back-to-back Premier League wins after beating Fulham 1-0 on Monday.

LEICESTER 0-0 BURNLEY

Leicester City rode a wave of emotion on Saturday but were unable to break the deadlock against Burnley in their first home match since owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

A special tribute video was shown on big screens before kick-off, two weeks after his aircraft plummeted to the ground and burst into flames just moments after taking off from the pitch.

With football kits from many different clubs ringing the perimeter of the pitch, a huge banner was unfurled reading: "Khun Vichai, Forever in our Hearts" as former Leicester managers including Premier League-winning Claudio Ranieri looked on.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Leicester City chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha greets the fans after the final whistle

SOUTHAMPTON 1-1 WATFORD

Southampton's winless run in the English Premier League extended to eight games after conceding a late goal to draw with Watford 1-1 at home on Saturday.

Jose Holebas equalized with a deflected strike nine minutes from time, leaving Southampton aggrieved having had a goal from Charlie Austin incorrectly ruled out for offside at 1-0.

Southampton's under-pressure manager, Mark Hughes, looked set for a first Premier League win in more than two months thanks to Manolo Gabbiadini's goal in the 20th minute, which came after Danny Ings dispossessed the dawdling Roberto Pereyra.

Watford's Jose Holebas, second right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal

The draw left Southampton one place above the bottom three and with only one win from its last 17 top-flight fixtures in front of its own fans. It came at the end of a turbulent week off the field, with the struggling south- coast club responding to a slump dating to last season by firing vice-chairman Les Reed and technical director Martin Hunter during the week.