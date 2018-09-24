Reds go top as Chelsea stumble

CHELSEA dropped their first points of the English Premier League season against a hungry West Ham side in a cagey but gripping encounter at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, an unlikely star emerged for the Gunners in their classy showing against the Toffees at the Emirates Stadium.

HERE'S A WRAP OF ALL THE PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION FROM OVERNIGHT!

WEST HAM 0-0 CHELSEA

Chelsea dropped their first points of the season on Sunday as West Ham held Maurizio Sarri's team to a 0-0 draw to leave Liverpool out on their own at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea had won all five of their league matches before the weekend, going toe to toe with Liverpool.

The visitors had 72 percent possession at the London Stadium but failed to create many clear-cut chances and had to deal with West Ham's constant threat on the break.

Maurizio Sarri was less than impressed with Chelsea's performance.

Sarri bemoaned his side's failure to kill the game off and said West Ham - who lost their first four matches of the season - were tough opponents.

Chelsea hogged the ball in the first half but West Ham were dangerous when they were able to break out, Michail Antonio proving a real handful.

After a cagey opening spell, Chelsea established control but the home side could have taken a lead against the run of play when Antonio blasted over with his left foot.

That chance breathed new life into the home crowd and the players and Englishman drew another smart save from Kepa Arrizabalaga just two minutes later after a fine run from Andriy Yarmolenko.

The match fell into a similar pattern in the second half, Chelsea searching for openings around the West Ham box but Felipe Anderson and Yarmolenko looked dangerous when the home side broke forward.

Lacazette scored the opening goal for the Gunners.

ARSENAL 2-0 EVERTON

A fifth straight win. A first clean sheet. Even the sight of under-fire goalkeeper Petr Cech chipping the ball over an onrushing forward to find a teammate.

Things are really starting to click for Arsenal under new coach Unai Emery. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the space of three second-half minutes to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

While it was a pair of strikers who sealed a fourth league victory in a row - along with a win in the Europa League - it was as much a day to celebrate for Arsenal's oft-criticised defence, and the goalkeeper behind it.

Aubameyang celebrates with his Gunners team mates.

Everton had the better of the first half at Emirates Stadium, with Richarlison - back after a three-match domestic ban for headbutting an opponent - proving dangerous down the left wing and forcing a good parried save out of Cech.

The turning point came in the 56th minute when Lacazette picked up a short pass from Aaron Ramsey on the left channel, took a touch, and curled a shot in off the far post for his second goal of the season.

Everton can justifiably complain about the second goal, with Aubameyang clearly in an off-side position when receiving the ball from Ramsey's flick at the end of a counter-attack.