Politics

Premier freezes ‘senseless’ public servant pay rises

by Jessica Marszalek, Nathan Edwards
2nd Apr 2020 10:27 AM
QUEENSLAND'S public servants will have their pay rises frozen after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned her workforce these were hard times.

The backflip on awarding the state's 224,000 public servants pay rises of 2.5 per cent, plus one-off cash bonuses of $1250, comes amid criticism the rises are well above inflation and were taking place at a time that private companies cutting wages or standing down workers.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says freezing pay rises for public servants was the sensible decision. Picture: Darren England
The Courier-Mail has also revealed thousands of Queensland's public sector energy workers had secured pay rises of three per cent.

Ms Palaszczuk was questioned over the timing of the pay rises on the Today Show this morning.

"Let me make it very clear, all of that (pay rises) is on hold," she said.

"We've got people out there who have lost their jobs, they're hurting.

"We've got front line services out there, our nurses, our doctors our firefighters, our police, they're doing a great job for Queenslanders.

"But in this climate at the moment everything must be put on hold, it's absolutely sensible, and I'm sure other people are doing the same thing."

 


The comments come a day after Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced a two-year freeze on all Brisbane City Council employees' wages, which led to an angry response from unions.

AWU Queensland Branch Secretary Steve Baker vowed to do "everything we can to put a stop to this unfair, unnecessary decision".

annastacia palaszczuk editors picks politics premier public servants queensland politics

