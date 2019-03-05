Premier events join forces to bring in overnight stays

TEAMING UP: Laidley Heritage Weekend and the Gatton Heavy Horse Field Days will this year merge to become the Lockyer Valley Heritage Festival.

TWO of Lockyer Valley's premier events are set to join forces in 2019.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council announced the Laidley Heritage Weekend and the Gatton Heavy Horse Field Days will this year become the Lockyer Valley Heritage Festival.

While it's a new name, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the foundations of both events would remain unchanged.

"The synergy between the Laidley Heritage Weekend and the Gatton Heavy Horse Field Days is strong, and rather than ask people to travel to the region on different weekends for these events, combining them into one weekend will make it more attractive for external visitors and locals to attend,” Cr Milligan said.

The aim of the change is to attract overnight stays in the region and bring the tourism dollar into the community.

"We want people to spend two or three days in the Lockyer Valley,” she said.

Mayor Milligan said visitors to the Lockyer Valley were spoilt for choice when it comes to things to see and do in the region.

"What we want is for tourists to really take the time to see what is on offer,” she said.

"We want them to attend the events, visit some markets, check out other tourism operators such as the Holmwood Lavender Farm or Awassi Cheesery and enjoy a meal at a local pub.

"Visitors will also be encouraged to stay the extra day and spend Monday visiting some of our iconic tourism locations like Laidley's Narda Lagoon and suspension bridge, or see the bird life at Lake Apex in Gatton and, while you're there, pay respect to our truck and coach drivers at the Lights on the Hill Truck and Coach drivers Memorial.”

Laidley Heritage Weekend will be held May 4-5 at the Laidley Pioneer Village & Museum and Das Neumann Haus, while the Heavy Horse Field Days will be on at Gatton Showgrounds.