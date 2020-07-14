Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Qld Premier declares parts of NSW COVID hotspot

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
14th Jul 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The State Government has declared two Sydney suburbs as coronavirus hotspots, and will enforce hotel quarantine for anyone entering Queensland from those areas.

It comes as 18 Queensland residents who visited the Crossroads Hotel in New South Wales, the centre a coronavirus outbreak in that state, have been tested for COVID-19.

The results of their test are not yet known.

It comes as Queensland recorded zero new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases remains at four, after one new case and two at the weekend.

All were in quarantine after travelling overseas.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young this morning said she was monitoring the situation in New South Wales as she was the entire country.

She said the Queenslanders tested after vising the Casula venue were in self-quarantine in their homes.

But she said that from midday today, anyone who comes from a declared hotspot must quarantine in a hotel.

Campbelltown and Liverpool in New South Wales will be hotspots from that time.

Originally published as Premier declares parts of Sydney COVID hotspot

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baked treats, groceries: How fraudster used man’s paywave

        premium_icon Baked treats, groceries: How fraudster used man’s paywave

        Crime A man lost his bank card at a Gatton hotel and discovered someone had found it and pocketed it.

        Tragic events have stuck to this cop for a very good reason

        premium_icon Tragic events have stuck to this cop for a very good reason

        News Most cops will go on and specialise, but for 35 years, Brad Smart stuck to general...

        How Lockyer locals made $900k in 12 months

        premium_icon How Lockyer locals made $900k in 12 months

        News Just through collecting bottles and cans, Lockyer and Somerset locals have cashed...

        Ambulances rush to Lockyer Valley multi-vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Ambulances rush to Lockyer Valley multi-vehicle rollover

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing patients at the scene of a horror crash.