Pregnant woman denied basic human rights

Tasmanian firefighter Sophie Ciszek who is in quarantine in a Sydney hotel. Picture: ZAK SIMMONDS

A PREGNANT Tasmanian woman being quarantined in a Sydney hotel has been refused medical treatment, fresh air or adequate food.

Sophie Ciszek and her partner Carlo Cassan returned from a surfing holiday in Indonesia, arriving in Sydney on Sunday, just hours after the mandatory quarantine restrictions came into place.

"From the second we landed we were in Federal Police and military custody," Ms Ciszek said.

"We were screened by a doctor and had our temperatures checked before being put on a bus, where we were stuck for hours before being taken to the Novotel."

Military officers patrolling the hallway of the accommodation in Sydney where Tasmanian Sophie Ciszek is isolating. Picture: SOPHIE CISZEK

They were given a letter from the NSW Health Department on arrival.

"It explained everything but it said we would get time each day to exercise. We haven't been allowed to leave our room once. There's no fresh air, the windows don't open."

Ms Ciszek works for the Tasmania Fire Service and is a professional sailor who has competed in nine Sydney to Hobart yacht races.

Sophie Ciszek aboard Wild Oats X during training on Sydney Harbour ahead of the 2018 Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Picture: BRETT COSTELLO

Mr Cassan is a skateboard park designer working on the design for a new St Mary's park.

Ms Ciszek is four months pregnant and due for a scan and check at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

"I was told multiple times I could receive doctor's advice but now I'm told to call triple-0," she said.

"We're being treated like we've done something wrong or like we've got the virus even though we have no symptoms."

Ms Ciszek said the meals were tiny and inadequate and when they tried to have food delivered the military patrolling the hallway confiscated it.

One of the meals Sophie Ciszek was served in quarantine in Sydney. Picture: SOPHIE CISZEK

The Eaglehawk Neck couple, who live on a 50 acre property, are worried about getting back to Tasmania with restricted flights.

"Also, my main concern is the double quarantine - we might have to do another 14 days when we get home," Ms Ciszek said.

"It's not good for anyone's wellbeing. Especially for my health - I can't eat properly, I can't exercise."

Originally published as Pregnant woman denied basic human rights