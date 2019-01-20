Pregnant ‘unruly tourist’ vomited blood

A pregnant member of the family of unruly tourists accused of stealing and creating havoc across New Zealand claims she "vomited blood" while under arrest in police cells.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, is one of the Irish holidaymakers "from hell" creating world headlines with their antics caught on camera going viral.

The group is accused of dumping rubbish on a beach, scamming for free meals by claiming their food is contaminated with ants or hair, and abusing locals with a child shouting and giving the finger.

Cash faced Hamilton District Court on NZ's North Island on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of theft for stealing energy drinks, a rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station.

She told Daily Mail Australia that while placed in a police holding cell with a violent female criminal, she vomited blood.

Tina Maria Cash at the Caltex service station where she stole sunglasses, energy drinks and rope. Picture: 1News.

"I was in a cell with a woman who got 13 years for armed robbery. I told her what I was in for and she burst out laughing," Cash said.

Cash was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation, but she told DMA she pleaded guilty only so that she could pay a fine and be freed rather than remain in custody until she was deported.

Cash's holidaying family group has denied leaving beer bottles and piles of rubbish on a busy beach, before a child threatened to "knock the brains out" of locals who confronted them.

The incident which brought attention to the tourists unfolded at Auckland's Takapuna Beach last week, was captured on camera by local Krista Curnow.

She told the New Zealand Herald the group of about 12 tourists violently objected when she asked them to clean up the mess.

"Their response was basically if we have a problem then we can pick it up and that that's what the council is for," Ms Curnow said.

Boy member of the tourist family accused of bad behaviour holds up the finger as they leave Hamilton District Court. Picture: Christine Cornege.

"I approached the family to ask again if they could not disrespect our country while visiting and pick up their rubbish.

"They turned violent and even grandma and the child got involved saying they wanted to punch my head in."

Police also pulled over the group about inappropriate car child restraints.

Hours earlier, they had been served a Deportation Liability Notice following an earlier incident at a Burger King where they were creating a nuisance and asking for free food.

The family reportedly ordered food at a Nandos store, before demanding a refund, allegedly claiming ants or hair was in the food.

The deportation notice could mean the group will be banned from returning to New Zealand for at least five years, Newshub reported.

However the group, who all entered the country on visitor visas in their British passports, moved on to Wellington, and may remain in New Zealand for several more days.

Footage of the rowdy Irish clan captured by the New Zealand Herald shows a young boy holding up his middle finger for the NZ media in pursuit.

Tina Maria Cash, who claims she ‘vomited blood’ in a police cell, leaves court after pleading guilty to thieving. Picture: 1News.

Member of the unruly Irish tourist family who have created havoc in NZ.

Boy threatened locals. Picture: Krista Curnow.

The unruly band of travellers claim it is they who have been treated unfairly in New Zealand. Picture: Krista Curnow.

Unruly tourists: Christmas tree nicked from Auckland petrol station. Picture: NZ Herald.

Police slapped the unruly tourists with a deportation notice. Picture: Belinda Feek.