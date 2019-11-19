Pregnant teen dies after six-man gang rape

WARNING: Confronting

A pregnant 13-year-old has tragically died by suicide after she was allegedly gang raped by as many as six men while being held hostage in an apartment.

The teenager, known only by her nickname Pinkie, reportedly died just before midnight on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand - just four days after the incident took place.

Her 45-year-old mother reported Pinkie's ordeal to the police before her death, local news site Coconuts Bangkok said.

A 13-year-old girl has died by suicide just days after she was allegedly gang raped by up to six men. Picture: Supplied

She informed authorities her daughter was held captive in Khlong Toei's Khlong Tan area on November 11 by a number of men.

The horror attack is then said to have left the teenager in a deep depression.

Police told outlet that they had identified two suspects and arrested one of them after a raid on his home found an unregistered firearm.

"Both suspects face charges for collaborating to sexually abuse the girl," a Royal Thai Police spokesperson told publication.

"There were two girls, two boys on the night of the incident. One of the girls, Pinkie, is dead. Warrants have been issued for both boys."

She shared a string of chilling messages on Facebook before she died. Picture: Supplied

Following the attack, which occurred on Thailand's famous annual Festival of Lights, Pinkie is said to have shared a string of chilling messages on Facebook.

One read: "I'm about to go" and was accompanied with a photo of the teen in distress.

Another said: "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have gone a long time ago."

It's not clear how far along Pinkie was with her pregnancy, but The Mirror reported she found out she was pregnant a month before her death.