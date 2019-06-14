Pregnant mum found beheaded in bed

A pregnant mother was found naked and beheaded in her apartment in the Spanish town of Xativa on Tuesday.

The body of Isabell Elena Raducanu, 36, was found naked and decapitated in bed, about 70 kilometres from Valencia.

The Romanian woman was six months pregnant by live-in boyfriend Juan Vicente, who found her body, The Sun reports

He said he returned home just after 4pm to find the horrific scene - with Ms Raducanu lying lifeless on the bed in their Costa Blanca apartment.

Ms Raducanu reportedly suffered a large knife wound to her neck, local media said.

Local police said she may have worked as a sex worker and was a mum to an eight-year-old girl, according to El Pais.

Isabell Elena Raducanu’s boyfriend found the 36-year-old pregnant woman dead in her bed.

Homicide cops from neighbouring Valencia are investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

Xativa's mayor Roger Cerdà i Boluda called a day of mourning in the town yesterday as heartbreaking tributes were paid.

Mr Cerdà said: "Ours is a quiet city full of women who deserve the guarantee of continuing with a project of life in equality and fullness, in exercise of their rights."

He demanded the "strongest repudiation" to "any manifestation of sexist violence against women", Spanish publication Levante reported.

Distraught friend Magnolia Molina Dominhues wrote online: "I promise Isabell Elena Raducanu that we are going to do justice for you, and for what you love most.

The Romanian mother was found dead at her Costa Blanca apartment with a large knife wound to her neck.

"I'm going to give you all the love you gave your little girl.

"You were that lovely person that you always made me feel good with you laugh and love us from the first day

"I love you and I will love you forever to infinity and much more."

Friends of Ms Raducanu said that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer.

The crime is the second femicide to have taken in Valencia in just over 24 hours, after 29-year-old woman Beatriz Arroyo was suffocated by her partner when trying to leave the relationship.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.