Pregnant mother of three Jacinda Miller faced Charters Towers Magistrates Court recently on three drug related charges.
Pregnant Mum faces drug charges in court

by Jacobbe McBride
11th Mar 2020 10:12 AM
A pregnant mother of three, who narrowly avoided jail time for drug supply in 2018, faced Charters Towers Magistrates Court recently on drug related offences.

27-year-old Jacinda Lee Miller pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in connection to smoking a dangerous drug.

The court heard that at 7.24am on December 19, 2019 in Charters Towers Miller was found in possession of cannabis following a police search warrant being executed.

More from Charters Towers Magistrates Court:

During the search police also located a water pipe, a bowl and two pairs of scissors which had been used to smoke the cannabis.

The court heard Miller's duty lawyer Rebecca Hudson say Miller is attending drug counselling sessions and suffers from several mental health issues including borderline personality disorder and depression.

Magistrate Scott Luxton took into consideration the fact Miller's history is not a lengthy one and police seized a small amount of cannabis.

"It seems you have a number of challenges ahead of you, it has to be said, including a child due very shortly," he said.

"The last thing you need to do is come before the court again for this type of offending.

The use of substances does little to assist you and little to assist the children in your care."

Magistrate Luxton recorded convictions and fined Miller $600 in total, ordering the forfeiture of the drug paraphonealia used.

