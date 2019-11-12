Menu
Pregnant firefighter hits the road

by Staff writers
12th Nov 2019 7:49 PM

 

A NSW firefighter has defended her decision to continue fighting the flames while 13 weeks pregnant, saying "I don't care if you don't like it."

Kat Robinson Williams, 23, posted several pictures of herself on Instagram in firefighting kit and en route to a blaze in Taree, NSW.

"For all the females on the ground in NSW right now. We stand together we stand proud!!" she wrote.

 

The firefighter said she loved her country and her mates and she would always help if she was "physically able".

"I'll always work my best As I'm a firefighter, Just like all the rest!! #firefighters #nswfires #femalefirefighters #nswrfs," she wrote.

She also posted a picture of her 13-week old baby, saying the bub was a "little firefighter in the making."

 

A state of emergency has been declared in NSW this week amid a "catastrophic" fire threat in the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven region.

There are currently 85 fires burning, 46 of which are not contained and emergency warnings have been issued for 11 of them.

 

 

Strike team 285 to Taree

