Pregnant bash victim ‘fears for world children will grow up’

A HEAVILY pregnant Sydney woman who was the victim of an alleged racially motivated attack has called on all Australians to protect innocent people from racial and religious attacks.

The 38-week pregnant Muslim woman, identified by media reports as Rana Elasmar, 31, was with friends at a Parramatta eatery on Wednesday night when a man approached their table and spoke to them.

The man then allegedly leaned over and punched Ms Elasmar several times in the head and upper body, causing her to fall to the ground as her friends tried to hold him back. He then allegedly stomped on her head.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the violent attack on a pregnant woman at a cafe in Parramatta.

Ms Elasmar was wearing a hijab and police are looking at Islamophobia as a potential motive.

Ms Elasmar suffered a number of bruises and has some swelling. She was taken to Westmead Hospital but was later discharged.

Stipe Lozina, 43, appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Thursday charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was refused bail to return to court on December 5.

Posting publicly on Facebook under the name of Rana Haider, Ms Elasmar, who identified herself as a Muslim, said she has experienced verbal abuse and hate in the past.

The verbal abuse was "already too much," a feeling which Ms Elasmar said the Islamic community shares.

"It is NOT OK. How somebody feels like they have the right to abuse another human being baffles me. It shows a lack of humanity. It shows weakness," Ms Elasmar said in the post on Friday.

"I want to see a world where people defend one another against cowardly acts ... and band together to protect the victims." "We cannot allow behaviour like this to become the norm and sit silent."

She thanked her friends and members of the public who came to her aid, as well as thanking those who have offered support through social media posts, messages and phone calls.

"The overwhelming support I have received is a reflection that this was a story that many can relate to," Ms Elasmar said.

Ms Elasmar claims her alleged attacker screamed at her “Muslims raped my mum”.

"We are mothers, wives, daughters and we deserve to feel safe wherever we go. We deserve a night out to unwind without being fearful.

"I fear for the world our children will grow up in, if this issue is not addressed.

"I call all Australians, Muslim or non-Muslims, of all faiths and cultures to come together, as you have already done for me, and voice your solidarity in protecting innocent people from any future racial/religious attacks."

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils labelled the alleged attack "horrific and cowardly" and commended friends and bystanders who stepped in to help - including one who struck the alleged attacker with a chair.

The allegedly unprovoked attack occurred in a cafe. Picture: Georgia Clark

The alleged attack came days after a Charles Sturt University report into Islamophobia in Australia prompted fears abuse was spilling into the open. The report found that of all reported non-online Islamophobic incidents in Australia in 2016 and 2017, more than half occurred in guarded or patrolled areas and security guards did not deter the abuse.