Practice makes prize winners

HOURS of stitching, cutting, threading and patterns has paid dividends as Lynell Jendra impressed judges with four different pieces of artwork at the Ekka.

The Lowood Show Society president won first place with her stretch sewing t-shirt, was awarded runner-up for both a boy's t-shirt in the creative art and sewing category and for a pair of men's pyjamas, and came third for her patchwork on a small wall.

A veteran in the fine art of sewing and patchwork, Mrs Jendra has been perfecting her craft for more than 50 years.

She said while there was no secret to success, she struggled to teach others.

"I don't think there is any secret to it, I have a couple of little tricks I do differently to other people, I've tried to explain it to them but they've never worked out how to do it,” Mrs Jendra said.

Being precise is key if you ask Mrs Jendra, if her sewing doesn't pass her own critique, she starts again.

"I'm fussy, I make sure I do it neatly and there's no threads hanging,” Mrs Jendra said.

"It has to be neat, has to be presented well.”

Mrs Jendra has entered her work for so many years she's lost count; she attended shows across her regional sub-chamber, including Marburg, Ipswich, Gatton and Lowood.

This year she also attended the Kalbar show.

"I mainly stick to the sewing section, I've had different items this year than what I had last year,” she said.