Practical skills prized for UQ graduates

FEATHER IN CAP: Students have an extra qualification to improve their employability. Melanie Keyte

AS HUNDREDS of university and high-school graduates seek their break into full-time work, a segment of their cohort will be approaching employers with an added edge.

Graduates from the University of Queensland's Gatton Vocation Education Centre were commended earlier this month for completing a variety of certificates, including farriery, veterinary nursing and agribusiness management.

Trainer Aime Low, who teaches courses related to animal care, said the majority of her students were graduating with an undergraduate degree and an additional certificate from the centre.

"I'm so proud of them, especially the ones who are graduating straight into employment,” she said.

"The certificates they do here really give them that boost in their practical skills and knowledge.

"That's what employers like - having that theory is important but actually knowing how to do it is even better.

"Plus, they do have to work a lot harder than other students who are only doing their degrees.”

Educators Yash Dang and Guta Bedane were similarly proud of their cohorts, and said the certificate courses weren't only beneficial to undergraduate students.

"For most students who finish school and are looking at coming into this discipline, it's a very valuable type of education,” Mr Dang said.

"They can start with these courses and get into a degree program afterwards,” Mr Bedane added.

"At the same time, they're getting those hands-on, practical skills where they can touch and feel, and know exactly what the work is like.”

Ms Low estimated 50 per cent of her cohort had graduated with employment already secured.

Although the proportions differed depending on the course subjects completed by students.