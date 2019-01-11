Huge glitch as Powerball jackpot hits record $100m

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over for a second week.

IT'S NOT over yet for Powerball players, with the prize jackpotting to a staggering $100 million next week.

But night got off to a shaky start as lengthy delays due to a technical glitch with the draw led to an agonising wait for ticket holders.

POWERBALL JACKPOT

Due to complications there has been a delay of the $80 million jackpot draw.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart told news.com.au the delay was due to the larger-than-usual volume of entrants this time around.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart told news.com.au the delay was due to the larger-than-usual volume of entrants this time around.

"We did have a delay to the draw of about an hour last night as we completed all the processes that need to occur before any draw," he said.

"Under regulations, every single entry has to be validated in the system before the draw can take place. This is to ensure the integrity of the game and fairness to players.

"Due to the volume of entries, this process took a little longer than usual."

He noted that while the processes themselves can't be changed due to regulations, they will be looking at how to expedite them for large draws, including the $100 million jackpot next week.

Eventually, the winning numbers for last night's $80 million dollar jackpot prize were announced: 3, 10, 7, 28, 34, 24, 31 with a Powerball number of 14.

However, there were no division one winners, meaning the Powerball division one prize will hit the $100 million mark for the second time in less than six months.

In good news for Powerball punters, the game has now jackpotted for the eighth consecutive week and is the equal largest prize in the game's 23-year history, Seven News reports.

If one single entry takes home the entire $100 million jackpot, it would be the biggest Australian lottery prize ever won by a single entry.

Despite there being no division one winners, a total of 2,467,864 prizes worth more than $44.1 million were won in divisions two to nine.

The numbers were expected to be available online by 9pm last night and be televised about 9.30pm on Channel 7. But the Lott posted to its website at about 10.45pm that it was still finalising the draw.

The post came almost two hours after results were due to be revealed. Organisers blamed the high number of entries, with the whopping prize money prompting millions of games to be entered late on Thursday.

The numbers were eventually announced during Channel 7 news, explaining the delay was caused by a technical glitch on Powerball's end.

Last year saw 14 division one winning entries take home $344 million in Powerball prizes.

Of these entries, almost two-thirds were quick-pick entries, and almost one in four of the winning entries were PowerHIT entries.

While it stresses that the Powerball is a "random game of chance" and "every number has an equal chance of being drawn", the Lott has still unveiled the game's most frequently drawn numbers of the past couple of months.

For the main barrel, where seven winning numbers are drawn from 34, the 'hot' number is 32, having been drawn a total of 13 times. The second 'hot' number is 29, which was drawn 12 times.

For the 'cold' winning numbers, 1, 10, 11, 12, 21 and 27 made the most appearances, each being drawn four times.

'Hot' Powerball numbers include 3, 13 and 19, again each drawn four times, and the 'cold' 1, 2, 4 and 18 for the 'cold', which weren't drawn at all.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart spoke about what the life-changing win would mean for one lucky ticket holder.

"Can you imagine how you life might change in 2019 if your bank account ballooned by an $80 million Powerball price?" Mr Hart said.

"With a multimillion-dollar Powerball prize of this scale, it's fair to say you could well and truly play by your own rules."