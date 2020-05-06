Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at Lions Park. Pics Tara Croser.
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at Lions Park. Pics Tara Croser.
News

POWER PLAY: Why deregulated market won't work

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE tyranny of distance and scale of infrastructure is preventing Gladstone's electricity market from being deregulated says the Palaszczuk government.

While some towns and cities on Australia's east coast have a choice of up to five or more electricity providers, Gladstone residents rely solely on Ergon energy, as a deregulated market isn't economically viable for competitors, according to Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham.

Despite the lack of competition in the Gladstone electricity market, Dr Lynham said another supplier was welcome to open at any time, but it has proven to be uneconomical.

This is due to an annual subsidy of $498 million from the Palaszczuk government, to ensure Gladstone's electricity prices and those across regional Queensland are competitive with the already deregulated southeast Queensland markets.

Another bonus for Gladstone residents, with its wonderful year-round climate, is the take-up rate of rooftop solar installations, helping to keep bills down while also feeding excess electricity back into the grid.

"As Australia's most decentralised state, the costs associated with transmitting and supplying electricity to regional Queensland has been to date a disincentive to commercial retailers," Dr Lynham said.

"The independent Queensland Competition Authority examines prices in the deregulated southeast corner each year and sets an equivalent price for regional Queensland."

To keep electricity prices competitive, Dr Lynham said successive state governments had continued to subsidise regional Queensland.

"On average across the state this equates to around an 18 per cent subsidy on every power bill," he said.

The challenges brought on by Covid-19, Dr Lynham said, had seen additional measures introduced to keep electricity affordable.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government is also providing Queensland households $200 off their utility bills, building on the $50 asset dividend we have already announced," he said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the people of Gladstone get a far better deal from their publicly-owned electricity assets than people in southern states.

"Queensland has the lowest average electricity prices on the eastern seaboard - because unlike New South Wales, we didn't sell off our electricity assets," he said.

"Our generation assets provide power in the Torres Strait, out west at Roma, to Coolangatta in the south - including in Gladstone."

Power generated across the state is doing more than just supplying Gladstone and regional Queensland, Mr Butcher said.

"Queensland is keeping the lights on in Sydney, with our exports of power across the interconnector to the south," he said.

"The dividends from our publicly-owned assets - including what they earn selling power to NSW - are channelled back into putting downward pressure on Gladstone's electricity prices."

deregulation electricity bills electricitygladstonegladstone energy minister dr anthony lynham gladstone glenn butcher palaszczuk government
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Irrigators spared water price hike, temporarily

        premium_icon Irrigators spared water price hike, temporarily

        Rural Irrigators are calling for a more permanent resolution to irrigation prices and water sources.

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

        premium_icon Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

        Crime Despite one party-goer taking things too far, police have praised the community’s...

        Flood victims frustrated with government buck-passing

        premium_icon Flood victims frustrated with government buck-passing

        Politics Victims of the 2011 floods say they’ve lost faith in the State Government over its...