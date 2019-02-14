Power outage hits Lockyer Valley

UPDATE: Blacked-out homes are slowly starting to come back online, following a power outage this evening (Monday).

It is still unknown what sparked the outage, which has left thousands in the dark.

More than half of the homes affected had their power restored by 9.30pm.

EARLIER 8.20PM: More than 1500 homes in the Lockyer Valley are currently without power.

The source for the blackout is unknown, but an Energex spokesperson said crews were working to determine the problem.

The power blackout occured at Plainland, Regency Downs, Glenore Grove and Summerholm at about 8.10pm.

Also included in the blackout are homes at Kentville, Grandchester, Kensington Grove, Woolshed and Lockrose.

1,556 customers without power in Ipswich City, Lockyer Valley Regional area. Check website for updates https://t.co/sP1Tgnm7xV — Energex (@Energex) February 11, 2019

The Energex spokesperson said some homes were being supplied power by the Glenore Grove substation.

If anyone heard any loud bangs or noises they are encouraged to call Energex on 13 62 62 to report it.