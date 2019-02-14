Menu
Login
News

Power outage hits Lockyer Valley

Ali Kuchel
by
11th Feb 2019 8:20 PM

UPDATE: Blacked-out homes are slowly starting to come back online, following a power outage this evening (Monday).

It is still unknown what sparked the outage, which has left thousands in the dark.

More than half of the homes affected had their power restored by 9.30pm.

EARLIER 8.20PM: More than 1500 homes in the Lockyer Valley are currently without power.

The source for the blackout is unknown, but an Energex spokesperson said crews were working to determine the problem.

The power blackout occured at Plainland, Regency Downs, Glenore Grove and Summerholm at about 8.10pm.

Also included in the blackout are homes at Kentville, Grandchester, Kensington Grove, Woolshed and Lockrose.

The Energex spokesperson said some homes were being supplied power by the Glenore Grove substation.

If anyone heard any loud bangs or noises they are encouraged to call Energex on 13 62 62 to report it.

lockyer valley power failure power outage
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Mayor explains where $1m drought funds will be spent

    Mayor explains where $1m drought funds will be spent

    News Funding goes places where farmers thought it would not end up

    Truck and car involved in accident on highway

    Truck and car involved in accident on highway

    News A driver was injured in the crash.

    Golfers tee off for cancer

    Golfers tee off for cancer

    News The cause is personal for Mrs Daetz who lost her son to cancer.

    Hawks focus on the keys to success

    Hawks focus on the keys to success

    News Decades of experience lead the top team.